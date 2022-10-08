Summit Tigers football loses first game of the season against Durango

Ben Elam is tackled after a run during the Summit Tigers varsity football team's home opener against the Woodland Park Panthers at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

After winning their fifth game in a row last Friday night, the Summit High School football team recorded its first loss of the season after losing to Durango High School, 56-3 in Durango on Friday, Oct. 7.

Head coach James Wagner and the rest of the Summit football team knew that the absolute best was needed to beat Durango, but on Friday the Tigers did not have enough to beat a highly talented Durango Demons football team.

“The score didn’t really indicate what we were doing as a team but we did have a bad night against a really good team,” Wagner said. “We had some mistakes that cost us. A couple blown coverages, a couple missed tackles and a couple touchdowns called back. When you make mistakes against a really good team it is going to be hard to win.”

Durango’s quarterback Tyler Harms had a perfect night passing, going nine for nine to record 193-yards on the night for three touchdowns.

The Demons running game also had a stellar stat line with senior Jeric Baruch rushing for 134-yards for two touchdowns while senior Zachary Haber recorded 97-yards for one touchdown.

“Every now and then you need to be humbled,” Wagner said. “We will make the adjustments we need to make and go into Palisade ready to roll.”

The Tigers only points on the night came from freshman kicker Henry Eslich who hammered home a field goal for the team.

Beyond Eslich, Wagner was impressed by the passing of senior quarterback Jack Schierholz and senior lineman Eli Krawczuk.

“Eli had a really good night,” Wagner said. “He was going against a commit to Oklahoma and he held his own.”

Summit and Durango are now 5-1 on the season and are currently tied for best overall record in the 3A League 3 rankings. Summit will return home next week to take on the Palisade Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 14.

Palisade has a record of 2-4 after beating Eagle Valley, 50-16 on Friday night.

The kickoff between Summit and Palisade is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“One game does not define who we are,” Wagner said. “We are a better team than what we showed and we will prove that next week.”