Summit Tigers football racks up postseason awards

Led by junior quarterback Jack Schierholz, right, and senior captain center Graham Kalaf, holding flags, the Tigers varsity football team takes the field for its homecoming win against the Middle Park Panthers on Sept. 24 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit Tigers football team represented the 3A Central West conference in the end-of-season awards. Ten players from the Tigers team made up the all-conference team, with six being first team and four being honorable mentions.

Jake Boyle, KJ Slaugh, Alex Sanchez and Zach Elam were the four named to the honorable mention all-conference team.

Making up the all-conference first team were Jack Schierholz at quarterback, Aidan Collins at wide receiver and free safety, Jackson Segal for line backer, Philip Berezinski for wide receiver, Graham Kalaf at center and Eli Krawczuk for offensive and defensive lineman.

Alongside the all-conference team honors, Collins also won Offensive Player of the Year for the entire conference, something coach James Wagner said has never occurred for a Summit High School football player to his knowledge.

Wagner took home an award of his own as he was crowned Coach of the Year for the 3A Central West conference. Wagner won the award in large part because of the team’s massive jump from last year, when it finished 1-4, to this season, when the Tigers finished 7-3 to just miss the playoffs.

The Summit Tigers football program also gave out its own awards at an end-of-season banquet. Among the major honorees were Jackson Segal for special teams and defensive player of the year, GC Martinez for scout team player of the year, Schierholz for offensive player of the year and Slaugh for most improved player. Collins took home the season’s most valuable player award.