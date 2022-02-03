Summit Tigers hockey team attempts to spoil Glenwood Springs’ senior night, loses 3-1

The Summit High School varsity hockey game against Aspen is pictured Jan. 28 at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge. Summit defeated Aspen in overtime 3-2.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

After losing to Battle Mountain 10-1 Saturday, Jan. 29, the Summit Tigers hockey team was in search of a league win to get back on track, but the Glenwood Springs Demons had other plans on their senior night.

The Tigers got off to a good start in the first period, as they worked to put shots on net and maintain possession of the puck despite several battles ensuing in the neutral zone.

Nine minutes into the opening period, Eli Powers was able to score close to the net after receiving a pass from Graham Schuman. The goal put the Tigers up 1-0 over the Demons, and Summit maintained its lead into the first intermission.

“We came out and did exactly what we needed to do,” head coach JR Engelbert said. “After the first couple of shifts, we really found our rhythm, I thought. Everyone was happy with the start that we had.”

The second period was all Demons, as they came out of the intermission ready to impress the home crowd at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

Sophomore Ian Cole scored the first goal of the game for the Demons to tie the score at one after he was able to fire the puck past Summit’s Finn Schroder in goal off an unsecured rebound.

Summit’s Boone Steinberg skates ahead of an Aspen hockey player Jan. 28 at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge. Summit defeated Aspen in overtime 3-2.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

The first goal by the Demons energized the crowd and the team, as it wasn’t long before freshman Brayden Dacuma was able to break free on a won faceoff and fire a wrist shot past the Summit defense and Schroder.

The goal by Dacuma put the Demons up 2-1, and the team was not quite done yet. Soon after, Ross Barlow sent a quick pass in front of the net as he fell to the ice. The puck found Kaleb Holm, who was able to poke it in for the Demons third goal of the game.

At the end of the second period, the Demons led 3-1 with the Tigers in search of a way they could at least bring the game to within a goal.

“They came out with a little bit more jump in the second period than they did in the first,” Engelbert said. “Overall, I thought we carried play in the second period. Even though we carried play, the couple mistakes we made, they were able to capitalize on.”

In the third period, the Tigers registered many shots on goal, but the team was denied by senior goaltender Hunter Oger every time.

Oger, ultimately, held the score of the game to 3-1, only allowing one of 36 shots on goal to slip past him.

“We were still in that game and had a chance,” Engelbert said. “Unfortunately, I don’t know what it is. We just couldn’t get one past their goalie. Credit to him. He played a really good game.”

The Tigers loss makes them 7-8 overall and 3-6 in league play as they remain in search of wins in order to secure a playoff berth. The team will look for a win in its home matchup against the 7-4 Kent Denver Sun Devils on Friday, Feb. 4. Puck drop is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m.