Summit Tigers Nordic ski team competes in Steamboat in preparation for state meet

Summit High School Nordic skier Bryce Oppito gets ready to push out from the start during a CHSAA state qualifier at the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge on Jan. 21, 2022.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Summit Tiger Nordic ski team competed in their last meet of the regular season before the 2022 Colorado State ski championships, Feb. 17-18, at Snow Mountain Ranch in Winter Park.

The Tigers traveled to Steamboat Springs to compete in a classic-style Nordic race at the Steamboat Touring Center.

The Tigers girls team had five competitors with Ella Hagen leading the way, finishing in 10th place with a time of 19:41.3.

Hagen was followed by Niamh Nelson, who finished in the top 20 in the girls race by placing 17th with a time of 20:18.5.

After Nelson, the Tigers had Autumn Alcock finish in 37th place, Liliane Zygulski in 84th and Sophia Bertonneau in 96th.

The girls placed seventh as a team scoring 132 points and were beat out by Eagle Valley in sixth place by only two points. Lake County High School won the girl’s team title scoring 166 points, due in large part to Ella Bullock, who finished first overall.

The Summit Tigers boys Nordic team had a great showing in Steamboat as they were able to place two skiers within the top 10 with Roan Varble finishing in fifth and Kai Oppito finishing in eighth.

Summit High School Nordic skier Brody Henning, right, and Jefferson County’s Evan Morrison push away from the start line during a CHSAA state qualifier at the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge on Jan. 21, 2022.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Varble finished the course with a time of 15:26.2, while Oppito finished in 16:06.1.

The Tigers’ two front runners were followed by a strong second pack of boys who all finished within the top 40.

James Sowers placed 23rd, Brody Henning finished in 29th, Christian Skowron in 37th and Lucas Dayton in 39th.

Due to the pack-skiing by the Summit boys, the team came away with a fourth-place finish with their top-three skiers scoring a combined 153 points.

Summit was beat out by Middle Park, Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain.

Next, the Summit Nordic and Summit Alpine ski teams will compete together at the Colorado State Ski Championships.

The Nordic ski races will all have an afternoon start time with the skate race taking place Thursday, Feb.17, and the classic-style race taking place Friday, Feb. 18. Exact start times are to be announced at a later date.