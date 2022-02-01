Summit Tigers Nordic ski team outperforms competition to finish 1st and 2nd in Minturn
12 skiers qualify to the state meet in both Nordic ski disciplines
On Saturday, Jan. 29, the Summit Tigers Nordic ski team traveled to Minturn to compete in its second state qualifier of the season.
The Tigers had their first state qualifying skate-style Nordic race Jan. 21, when they hosted their only home meet of the season and qualified seven skiers to the state Nordic meet in February.
At Maloit Park in Minturn, athletes had the opportunity to compete in skate- and classic-style races in order to try to qualify for the state meet.
In the girls classic race, Summit had four girls make the mark for the state meet with two finishing within the top 10. Sophia Bertonneau led the Tigers pack, finishing the 3-kilometer course in 8 minutes and 32.50 seconds.
Liliane Zygulski finished in sixth with a time of 9:02.60 while Ella Hagen and Autumn Alcock were the final state qualifiers for the Tigers in 16th and 19th places, respectively.
The group of four girls also had strong performances in the skate-style race, in which they also met the state qualifying standard. Bertonneau led the way again finishing in second while Hagen finished in sixth. Zygulski followed Hagen in eighth, while Alcock finished in 21st place.
The girls team placed second overall in each race discipline, getting beat by Lake County in both race styles while tying for second place with Middle Park in the classic race.
On the boys side, the team title in the classic-style Nordic race came down to one point as Eagle Valley and Summit battled for first place.
In the end, it was the Tigers who came out on top as they were able to put enough skiers in front of Eagle Valley in order to secure the victory. Roan Varble and Kai Oppito were the two front-runners for the Tigers as they finished in the same time for fifth and sixth place overall.
Varble and Oppito qualified to the state meet alongside James Sowers, Jonah Mocatta, Brody Henning, Christian Skowron, Lucas Dayton and Bryce Oppito, who all finished within the top 50 skiers.
The boys were also dominant in the skate race as they beat Eagle Valley by six points to sweep both race titles. Kai Oppito led the way this time, finishing in third while Varble finished in sixth.
All of the eight boys who qualified for state in the classic-style Nordic race also qualified for the skate-style race with all eight finishing within the top 32 skiers.
The Summit Nordic ski team will now compete in a relay meet Saturday, Feb. 5, in Leadville.
