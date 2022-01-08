Summit Tigers’ quick aggressive start leads to win over Glenwood Springs

Summit High School's varsity hockey goalie Finn Schroder watches for a shot while defending the Tigers goal during a game against the Centaurus Warriors on opening night at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge on Dec. 3, 2021. Schroder posted a shutout in a 3-0 victory.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys hockey team came into 2022 ready to play hockey. On Friday, Jan. 7, they faced off against the visiting Glenwood Springs Demons for the first time in the new year.

Coming into the game, the Tigers were 1-4 on the season, while the Demons were 1-2, but the Tigers were determined to add a win to their record.

The Tigers were tough on both sides of the puck from the first faceoff of the game, playing with speed that would lead to scoring opportunities and being aggressive by shutting down offensive advances from the Demons.

“We’ve been getting off to sort of a slow start lately, and I think we really made it a point of emphasis to have a good quick start and carry the pace of the game,” J.R. Engelbert said. “I think the guys did a nice job at doing that.”

In fact, the first period of play saw three goals from the Tigers, and the first came nine minutes into the period on a spectacular shorthanded, slapshot goal from Blaze Ebbinghaus, with the assist coming from Cassius Bradford.

It was then three minutes later that the Tigers scored their second goal of the game when Calvin Hanson was able to score off an assist from Zach Eland to put the Tigers up 2-0.

The first-period scoring spree for the Tigers continued less than two minutes later, with captain Zach Carelton scoring on a breakaway goal. He only had the goalie to beat and Carelton was able to slip the puck past the Demon’s goaltender.

Graham Schuman and Cole Stuckey came away with the assist on the Carelton goal, and the Tigers walked into the locker rooms with their heads held high, leading 3-0 after the first period of play.

“Obviously, anytime you can go into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead, you are feeling pretty good about your chances for that game,” Engelbert said. “It was really good to see them respond and take the game by the reins and play with a lead.”

Glenwood Springs would start to heat up in the second period, bringing more energy to match the aggressiveness of Summit.

The Demons would score a goal of their own after a Summit powerplay goal was made by Eli Powers and Bradford. Glenwood’s Aiden Senn found himself with the puck in open ice and rocketed it past Finn Schroder in the goal to make the score 4-1.

Summit High School’s Ranger Stone, center, celebrates his first period goal with teammates during the Tigers opening night game against the Centaurus Warriors at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge on Dec. 3, 2021. The Tigers defeated the Centaurus Warriors 3-0.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

For the rest of the period, Summit would keep the Demons at bay, only allowing eight shots on goal.

In the third period, the Tigers would put the game away for good. Just a minute into the fresh period, Hanson scored his second goal of the game after receiving a great pass from Schuman, broadening the Tigers lead to 5-1.

The Tigers made the score 6-1 when Bradford got a goal of his own, with Luke Weir on the assist seven minutes into the third. Eland made the final Tiger goal of the game when he showed his stick handling skills and fired the puck past the Demon’s goalie to make the score 7-1.

The Demons scored a second goal late in the third period — making the score 7-2 — but by then, the Tigers had mounted too large of a lead for the Demons to come back. The Tigers became 2-4 on the season, while the Demons fell to 1-3. The Tigers recorded 35 shots on goal to the Demons’ 19.

“The pace of the game got changed (in the second period), and when we went into the locker room for the second intermission, the message was to really bring that pace back up to where we want, so we don’t leave any chances to end up on the wrong side of things,“ Engelbert said.

The Tigers had a quick turnaround: They played again at home less than 24 hours later — against the 1-6 Mullen Mustangs on Saturday, Jan. 8.