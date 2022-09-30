Summit Tigers soccer fails to earn win in overtime, ties with Glenwood Springs

The Summit boys soccer team prepares to block a penalty shot during Summit's homecoming soccer game against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Sept 29. After two overtime periods, Summit tied with Glenwood Springs, 2-2.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys soccer team has been in some close games throughout the 2022 season.

With seven games decided by a goal or less, every possession and opportunity has counted for Summit in their pursuit of a second consecutive playoff berth.

Summit’s homecoming game against the Glenwood Springs Demons on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Tiger Field in Breckenridge was no different. After 100 hard-fought minutes of back-and-forth soccer, no winner could be declared as the two teams tied, 2-2.

The Tigers took the field well-rested after eight days from the team’s last game against Battle Mountain on Sept. 20.

Summit knew what to expect from the competitive Glenwood Springs team. The Tigers faced the Demons — an inter-league opponent — earlier in the month, Sept. 1. In that contest, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a 4-3 victory in Glenwood Springs.

On Thursday night, the game got underway with resounding applause from the fully packed stands. Summit’s student section was shoulder to shoulder, and almost every row of bleachers was filled by parents, program supporters and High Country Soccer Association youth soccer players.

From the opening kickoff, both teams looked a little timid and out of place. After the first few minutes, however, the Tigers seemed to settle in and rocketed several shots toward the net.

Following the series of shots from Summit, Glenwood Springs had several breakaways down the pitch, but their attempts were stopped by the Tigers defense.

Seniors Fabian Cuevas, Evan Reil and Owen Gallo led the charge for the Tigers, but they failed to bury a shot in the net.

The highlight of the first half for the Tigers came with around six minutes remaining when Glenwood Springs fired several shots at junior Abdoul Kane in net.

Kane was able to make a stop on the first shot, but the rebound found its way to the foot of another forward. The Demons fired another shot, but senior Christian Skowron quickly moved into place to block it with his foot.

After 40 minutes of play, the score remained tied, 0-0, going into halftime.

“The week and homecoming kind of hyped up the game too much and made it a lot more complicated than it should have been,” Gallo said of the team’s performance in the first half.

“We could have come out way stronger in the first half to get goals,” Cuevas said. “We could have gone harder. The first half, we were sleeping.”

Senior Fabian Cuevas works his way up the field during the Summit boys soccer team’s homecoming game against Glenwood Springs. Cuevas scored both goals for the Tigers, but it was not enough to defeat Glenwood Springs.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The battle that was seen in the first 40 minutes of play continued in the second half. With little progress being made to score a go-ahead-goal, frustrations started to flare for both teams.

Both teams remained persistent though, and around 16 minutes into the second half, Cuevas found himself with the best opportunity the Tigers had all game.

Cuevas received a pass in open space when he dribbled around an oncoming defender, so he sniped a shot past the Glenwood Springs goaltender to put the Tigers up 1-0.

The Tigers did not hold onto their lead for long. Six minutes after the Cuevas goal, a horde of Demons bombarded the net and bounced a ball past Kane to tie the score at 1-1 with 18 minutes remaining in the second half.

For the last 10 minutes, the two team’s intensity picked up. Players barked orders at one another and hustled to every loose ball.

Like the first meeting between the two teams, the game came right down to the wire. With 3 minutes and 26 seconds remaining in regulation, the Tigers committed a costly penalty, which gave the Demons a chance for a penalty kick right in front of the net.

The Demons easily sent the shot past Kane from about 10-yards out. The goal may have shocked the crowd, but it did not dampen the spirits of the Summit boys soccer team.

Instead, Summit used every remaining second to try to tie the game. With 90 seconds remaining, Cuevas got his chance to score after a penalty by Glenwood Springs.

With a hush of sudden silence, Cuevas took two strides towards the ball and rocketed a shot past the Demons goaltender, evening the score at 2-2 and ultimately advancing the game to overtime.

In overtime the Tigers and Demons battled for an additional 20 minutes. In the second 10-minute overtime period, both teams looked frazzled and exhausted after a highly competitive game. In the end, the game expired in a tie, 2-2.

“I think the team is a little down that we didn’t get the ‘W’ but I think the team understands that we played flat and could’ve played to a higher level,” Gallo said. “By no means did we play bad, but we could’ve played to a higher level.”

Senior Owen Gallo dribbles the ball around a defender during Summit’s homecoming soccer game against the Glenwood Springs Demons on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Tigers tied with the Demons, 2-2.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The Tigers now sport records of 7-1-2 overall and 4-1-2 in league play with the team’s only loss coming from Battle Mountain back in August.

“The team knows what our goals are and what our job is,” Gallo said. “That is to win from here on out. I think this game gives us more motivation knowing we need to now win every game if we want to win the league.”

The Tigers are currently ranked second in the league behind the Eagle Valley High School Devils, who are 10-1-1 overall. Summit will play Vail Mountain School at Tiger Field in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.