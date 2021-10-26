Summit Tigers soccer team seeded 21st in 4A boys soccer state tournament

Gannon Heisler cuts though the defense during the Summit Tigers homecoming match against Battle Mountain on Sept. 21 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

On Monday, Oct. 25, the Colorado High School Activities Association met to decide the seeding of 32 teams within the 4A playoff tournament bracket for the 2021 state boys soccer tournament.

Among the 32 teams named to the bracket is the Summit High School Tigers boys soccer team. Seeded 21st, the Tigers are in the back half of the teams in this year’s playoff tournament, but that shouldn’t be a concern for the team that has won four straight games to close out the regular season.

Summit will visit 12th-seeded D’Evelyn on Thursday, Oct. 28, in Lakewood. The game will take place at 7 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Field.

D’Evelyn is 10-5 on the season and 7-1 in the 4A Jefferson County League. Comparatively, Summit is 8-6-1 overall and 2-5-1 in the 4A Western Slope League.

“Records mean nothing,” coach Jotwan Daniels said after the Tigers last regular season game Oct. 21 against Steamboat Springs. “And if teams think it’s going to be an easy game, they’re going to be mistaken. We are coming to play.”

The Tigers will have an idea of what to expect as the team played the D’Evelyn Jaguars on Oct. 5. In that game, the teams played toe to toe, with the Jaguars only leading by a goal at the end of the first half, 3-2. In the second half though, D’Evelyn was able to put a stop to Summit’s offensive front and score two unanswered goals to win the game, 5-2.

If Summit continues its winning streak, it will face the winner of Durango (five seed) and Erie (28 seed) on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The full playoff bracket for the 4A state playoffs can be found at CHSAANow.com.