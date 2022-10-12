Summit Tigers soccer team splits pair of games on the road

Alexander Elsig slips past the Huskies defense during the Summit Tigers varsity boys soccer team's home game against the Battle Mountain Huskies on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Summit recently won against Palisade High School and lost to Roaring Fork High School.

John Hanson/Summit Daily News archive

The Summit High School boys soccer team will return to Breckenridge for its final two games of the season after a recent win and loss.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Summit traveled to the edge of Colorado’s Western Slope to take on the Palisade Bulldogs, and then the Tigers traveled to the Roaring Fork Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to face the Roaring Fork Rams.

Summit was dominant against the Bulldogs, shutting out the inter-league opponent for the second time this season by a score of 6-0. Much like the first game against Palisade back in the second week of September, Summit threatened the Bulldogs’ defense with a series of shots on net.

At the end of the first 40-minute half, Summit led 2-0. In the second half, the Summit offensive players continued to keep their foot on the pedal while defensive players prevented Palisade from recording shots on net.

By the end of the game, Summit scored four more goals while only allowing two total shots on goal from Palisade. Senior Owen Gallo led the way for Summit with two goals and four assists to help the team tally 8 points.

Senior Fabian Cuevas had a goal and two assists while senior Iram Jones, senior Alex Espinoza and junior Erick Barahona recorded a goal each.

Less than three days later, Summit took to the pitch again against a competitive Roaring Fork boys soccer team. Unlike the Tigers game against Palisade, the match against Roaring Fork was close for the majority of the game.

Summit went into halftime looking for a goal, trailing 1-0 after junior Foster Hayes put a goal past junior Abdoul Kane in net for the Tigers.

In the second half, Summit continued to fight, and junior Mark Mervel eventually tied the game at 1-1. The comeback effort was not enough for Summit to manage a win. Late in the game the Tigers gave up a goal, giving the Roaring Fork Rams the 2-1 victory.

“We played a tentative first half,” head coach Jotwan Daniels said. “We played much better in the second half and started to control the game. (We) gave up the winner on a deep shot that wasn’t handled well by goalkeeper or defense. It was a really good game.”

The Tigers now have an overall record of 9-2-2 and a league record of 5-1-2. According to MaxPreps.com, the team is ranked 6th in the Colorado 4A rankings and 12th in the state of Colorado.

The Tigers will have their last two games of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 18, against Eagle Valley and Thursday, Oct. 20, against Steamboat Springs. Both games will take place at Summit High School and if the Summit wins, it could solidify a home playoff game for the Tigers. Both games are scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m.