Summit Tigers wrestler Aidan Collins places 2nd at regionals to qualify for state meet

Aidan Collins shakes hands with his competitor after placing second at the 3A Region 1 wrestling tournament in Gunnison on Saturday, Feb. 12. Collins advances to the state tournament, which will take place from Feb. 17-19 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Peter Baker/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School wrestling team competed at the 3A Region 1 meet from Friday, Feb. 11 through Saturday, Feb. 12 in Gunnison. The Tigers had six wrestlers at the regional meet, with four being seniors.

The best performance by the Tigers at the regional meet came from senior Aidan Collins, who competed in the 138-pound weight class. Collins made it to the semifinal match after having a bye in the first round, and then he defeated Donovan Valdez from Alamosa in the quarterfinal.

Collins fought a tough match in the semifinals and ended up with the victory over Rylin Gallegos of Gunnison to advance to the first-place match. Collins lost to Caden Call of Moffat County by a fall to place second at the regional meet and advance to the state wrestling tournament.

“For a wrestler that started as a sophomore, he showed that if you put your heart into it, anything is possible,” head coach Pete Baker said. “Hard work and believing in himself advanced him through the tournament.”

Senior Ethan Sicat competed well in the 120-pound weight class in the first few rounds of the meet but ended up falling in the quarterfinals to Luke Tressler from Pagosa Springs by a fall.

Sicat competed in the consolation side of the meet Saturday, when he won two consecutive matches to make it to the medal rounds. Sicat ended up taking sixth after being defeated by Sebastian Chavez of Delta by major decision, 26-21.

“Finishing his senior year on the podium, Ethan is proof hard work pays off,” Baker said.

Senior Luca Rizzo found some success in the 132-pound weight class as he competed his way to the semifinal match before falling to James Mars of Bayfield. Rizzo moved to the consolation bracket and lost to Eli Frederickson of Moffat County before grinding his way back for a fifth-place finish.

“After suffering a couple of tough losses, Luca looked inside himself and found the fortitude to push on,” Baker said. “He wrestled one of his best matches of his high school career with flawless technique and speed.”

Rizzo beat Hunter Vincent of Gunnison in the fifth-place match by major decision, 10-0, but lost in the fourth-place match to Frederickson again to place fifth.

Senior Sylas Marsteller was in the 145-pound weight class and was able to place fifth overall. Marsteller also lost in the semifinal match to grind his way back in the consolation bracket.

He won by fall over Jacob Skolnick of Steamboat Springs in the fifth-place match and then lost to Tim Horn of Delta by fall to finish in fifth.

Junior PJ Trujillo competed in the 126-pound weight class and won by fall over Roaney Requeno of Basalt and Kyle Chaffin of Delta. He was unable to compete on the second day after he did not make the weight cutoff.

Wes Dennis was in the 160-pound weight class and was able to win one match over Logan Price of Coal Ridge in the second round of the consolation bracket. Dennis went on to fall to Layton Morrison from Steamboat in the third round of the consolation bracket.

Overall, the Tigers placed eighth out of 14 teams at the regional meet, scoring a total of 72 points.

Collins will be the only member of the Summit wrestling team to compete at the 3A state wrestling tournament from Feb. 17-19 at Ball Arena in Denver.

The team graduates four seniors this year, including Sicat, Rizzo, Collins and Marsteller.

“As a coach, watching these boys grow up and grow into great competitors, wrestlers and young men, I couldn’t be more proud,” Baker said. “I’m sad to see them go. I know all four of the seniors will go on to do great things.”