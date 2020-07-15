Summit to host virtual town hall on returning to school | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit to host virtual town hall on returning to school

Zoom video conference scheduled for 6-7 p.m. July 21

News News |

Antonio Olivero
  

Summit Middle School is seen in March 2020 after a closure due to the novel coronavirus.
Summit Daily file

The Summit School District on Tuesday, July 21, will host a virtual town hall about returning to school for the 2020-21 school year.

The town hall will take place via video conference from 6-7 p.m. It will be led by the district’s new superintendent, Marion Smith Jr., and members of the district’s leadership team, who will discuss the district’s Restart Guide — which can be viewed at bit.ly/SSDRestart — and other elements of the district’s continued planning for the upcoming school year.

In a statement, district spokeswoman Mikki Grebetz said the purpose of the town hall is to provide updates and to have the district gather family insights and perspectives to follow up on a questionnaire sent to families in June.

Grebetz said feedback and information communicated with the district during the session will be used to inform the final recommendations to be submitted to the district’s Board of Education.

Spanish-language interpretation will be available for the video conference, which can be accessed at Zoom.us/j/97032146888.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Education
See more