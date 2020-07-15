Summit to host virtual town hall on returning to school
Zoom video conference scheduled for 6-7 p.m. July 21
The Summit School District on Tuesday, July 21, will host a virtual town hall about returning to school for the 2020-21 school year.
The town hall will take place via video conference from 6-7 p.m. It will be led by the district’s new superintendent, Marion Smith Jr., and members of the district’s leadership team, who will discuss the district’s Restart Guide — which can be viewed at bit.ly/SSDRestart — and other elements of the district’s continued planning for the upcoming school year.
In a statement, district spokeswoman Mikki Grebetz said the purpose of the town hall is to provide updates and to have the district gather family insights and perspectives to follow up on a questionnaire sent to families in June.
Grebetz said feedback and information communicated with the district during the session will be used to inform the final recommendations to be submitted to the district’s Board of Education.
Spanish-language interpretation will be available for the video conference, which can be accessed at Zoom.us/j/97032146888.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User