Summit towns adopt 2018 International Construction Codes

Ongoing construction in Frisco in February 2020.

Courtesy town of Frisco

Towns around Summit County have adopted the 2018 International Building Construction Codes, a move meant to help the jurisdictions stay current with national building standards that will help to improve energy efficiency and building safety.

Over the past year, building officials around the county have been working together to evaluate the ramifications of code changes prescribed in the update and have since met with stakeholders in the community — including the Summit County Builders Association, High Country Conservation Center and the fire districts, among others — to seek their feedback and inform the community of the code changes.

The codes have since been adopted by Summit County along with the towns of Frisco, Breckenridge, Dillon, Silverthorne and Blue River, according to representatives with Frisco.

One of the most noteworthy changes to the code is in regard to fire hazard mitigation, including new Firewise USA standards created by the National Fire Protection Association in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service focused around improving defensible space and preventing home fires.

Additionally, the code changes include new requirements for energy efficiency and sustainability meant to align with the Summit Community Climate Action Plan.