Summit track and field on brink of records ahead of league meet

Summit High School senior captain Corey Johnson throws at the Glenwood Invitational on May 15 in Glenwood Springs.

Photo by Kendal Vaille

The Summit High School varsity track and field team is primed for the annual Western Slope League meet Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11, at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

On Thursday, the Tigers will begin the meet with the preliminary rounds for all sprint and hurdle events. A few distance events will also be run — competitions in which Tigers sophomore distance runners Dom Remeikis and Zach McBride figure to challenge for podium spots. Remeikis will led the Tigers into the 3,200 meters Thursday morning and then the 800 meters at the end of the day. The Tigers feature a deep stable of distance runners, including senior leader Sam Burke.

“Dom’s doing great,” Tigers head coach Kristy McClain said Wednesday, June 9. “I think Thursday he’s going to focus on the 3,200. He’s trying to get a good time in that, state qualification in the 3,200. He’s one of those runners; he gives it his all.

Remeikis has more ground to make up in the 3,200 to qualify for state than the 1,600. Entering Thursday, he has the 77th fastest time in the 3,200 of 4A schools statewide, at 10 minutes and 45.99 seconds. Remeikis is on the bubble for qualifying to state in the 1,600, which will run Friday in Grand Junction. His 1,600 time of 4:26.94, run May 28 in Lakewood, is the 19th fastest 4A time in the state. The June 24-26 state meet in Lakewood will invite the top 18 4A athletes in each discipline.

Also Thursday, Tigers senior captain Corey Johnson will have his turn in the spotlight during the discus event. Johnson is just 7.5 inches away from tying Rob Upton’s 1989 school record of 144 feet.

“He’s very determined,” McClain said. “This morning in practice he was talking about using some different angles. With discus, it’s not just about strength, it’s also about angle and torque, and he was kind of fine-tuning his. He’s going to do everything he can to get to the state meet and break the record.”

Johnson’s season-best mark of 143 feet, 4.5 inches — the seventh best 4A mark in the state this season — has him a near lock to qualify for the state meet. As for the shot put Friday, Johnson is on the bubble for state entering the league meet with the 20th best 4A mark of 43 feet, 1 inch.

Tigers senior Cam Kalaf will have a chance in the high jump Friday to take down Shawn Hermanson’s 1993 school record of 6 feet, 4 inches. McClain said Kalaf and Tigers jumping coach Rob Gannon would tweak some final form and details at practice Wednesday.

“He wants that record and that state appearance,” McClain said.