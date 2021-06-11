Summit track and field stars win league titles in Grand Junction

Summit High School senior Corey Johnson throws the discus en route to a league championship at the Western Slope League meet Thursday, June 10 at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

Photo from Summit High School track and field

A pair of Summit High School Tigers won league championships Thursday, June 10 at the Western Slope League Meet at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

Sophomore Dom Remeikis won the boys 3,200 meters with a championship time of 9 minutes and 53.95 seconds, ahead of fellow sophomore Zach McBride’s sixth-place time of 10:28.93. The time was Remeikis’ fastest in the 3,200 this season as he ran out to the lead pack and stuck with the leaders through all eight 400-meter laps.

“He did his very typical pour it on in the end,” Tigers head coach Kristy McClain said. “All his middle laps were very consistent and then his first lap and his lap were the same time, so (it) really shows how much he was working in that race to be able to bookend the laps with as strong a time on his first lap as his last lap.”

Remeikis was joined at the top of the podium in Grand Junction by Tigers senior Corey Johnson. On a hot 93-degree day Johnson threw 135 feet and 2 inches for the league discus title.

Johnson qualified through to the 8-athlete final on his final throw of qualification.

“Even though that wasn’t a personal record or anything like that, that throw needed to happen to win,” Johnson said. “It was a tough day and everyone struggled to perform. It was hot and humid.”

Johnson will throw in the shot put Friday. McClain said a victory for Johnson in the shot put would make him the first team member in her 18-year tenure to win both events at the league meet.

“My goal at this point is to win both,” Johnson said. “I’ve been doing a lot of adjustments the last two weeks, or so, with my throw and working on a lot of technique stuff — a lot on finish. I think it will pay off tomorrow.”

The Tigers also had numerous athletes advance out of Thursday’s qualifying rounds to Friday’s final in sprint events. That includes Emily Koetteritz advancing to the finals in the 100-meter girls hurdles, Cam Fox advancing to the finals in the 110-meter boys hurdles and Olyvia Snyder in the 400-meter dash.

“Emily Koetteritz has a great opportunity to place in the top three in the 100-meter hurdles, and Cam has a chance too,” McClain said. “He’s seeded fourth, so I think he has a great chance of placing top-three. Then Olyvia Snyder in the 400-meter dash, she also has a great chance of placing in the top three.”

Other Tigers to advance to Friday final rounds include seniors Bryton Ferrari and Lily Hess in the girls 100-meter dash, Korben Long in the boys 100-meter dash and 200 meters, Aubree Confer advancing in the 400 meter dash, and Olyvia Snyder also advancing in the 400 meter dash. Fox also qualified to the final in the 300-meter hurdles.

Friday’s finals will also include the high jump, in which senior Cam Kalaf is expected to contend for a league championship and the school record of 6 feet, 4 inches. Remeikis is also slated to run, and contend for a win, in the 1,600 meters Friday.