Summit track and field team faces strong wind gusts, tough competition at the Columbine Invitational

Emily Koetteritz competes in the 300-meter hurdles at the Runners Roost of Fort Collins Invitational on March 26. Most recently Koetteritz placed third in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles at the Columbine Invitational on Tuesday, April 2.

Michael Hagen/Courtesy photo

The Summit track and field team had a tough schedule this week. The Tigers competed in their first meet of the week on Tuesday, April 5, but the athletes will be back in action Saturday to compete in another varsity invitational.

On Tuesday, most of the team traveled to Lakewood to compete in the rescheduled Columbine Invitational, which was originally scheduled as Summit’s first meet of the season on March 12. A series of snow storms postponed that meet, but Mother Nature decided to throw yet another curve ball at the competitors.

At Jefferson County Stadium on Tuesday, the Tigers faced extreme wind gusts that threatened to throw them off balance and made it hard to log fast times.

The wind may have been a factor at the meet, but it played no part in preventing the Tigers from placing high in individual events.

Senior Emily Koetteritz could not be stopped at the Columbine Invitational. She made the podium in three different events. In the 100-meter hurdles, Koetteritz finished within the top three, placing third in a time of 17.42 seconds. Koetteritz placed third in her second track event, the 300-meter hurdles, finishing the race in a time of 55.41 seconds.

After two solid finishes, it would be reasonable if Koetteritz would have decided to call it a day, but she instead competed in the triple jump, where she was able to place sixth among 15 other competitors. Koetteritz had a best mark of 30 feet, 2.25 inches.

“Despite the extremely windy conditions on Tuesday, several athletes won their heats and performed well,” head coach Kristy McClain said. “Emily Koetteritz even tied her personal best in the 100m hurdles despite the conditions.”

On the boys side, the Tigers had three individual runners score points — Jackson Archambault, Malachi Ryan and Jonah Mocatta.

Archambault recorded the highest finish, placing fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.19 seconds against formidable competitors mostly from Denver-area schools.

Ryan followed the success of Koetteritz in the boys 300-meter hurdles with an eighth place finish in a time of 49.01 seconds.

Rounding out the top talent for the Tigers, Mocatta placed seventh in the boys 800-meter run, stopping the clock at 2:25.46.

The girls team placed 15th with 18 points, and the boys team placed 20th with 11 points.

The Summit track and field team is hoping to face better conditions at the David S. D’Evelyn Invitational on Saturday, April 9, at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood . The meet is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.