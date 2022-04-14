Summit track team overcomes adverse conditions to place high at Norsemen Invitational

Summit's Malik Abdurakhmonov runs in the 100-meter dash at the Rifle Invitational on Friday, March 18. The Tigers traveled to Nothglenn on Wednesday, April 13, for the Noresemen Invitational, where both the boys and girls teams placed in the top three.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The Summit High School track and field team competed at another windy and cold meet when it traveled to Northglenn Wednesday for the the Norsemen Invitational. The wind chill got so low that the meet was canceled before the 400-meter dash could begin.

Despite the poor conditions, the boys and girls teams performed exceptionally well. The girls team won the abbreviated meet with a total of 96 points, which was enough to lift them over the second place finisher, Horizon High School, by 14 points. The boys team had a strong showing to place third at the invite.

Summit’s girls team was led by 11 top-five performances.

Two of those performances came from Ella and Olyvia Snyder when the pair made its season debut in the 100-meter dash. Ella Snyder won the sibling rivalry for the day when she crossed the finish line in a time of 13.79 seconds for third place. The recent Harvard commit, Olyvia, was not far behind. She finished fourth, crossing the finish line just seven hundredths of a second behind her younger sister.

Shannon Reed followed the Snyder sisters in sixth place with a time of 14.20 seconds.

Reed was a massive component for the Tigers’ win in Northglenn. After her performance in the 100-meter dash, she competed in the 400-meter dash and the long jump, where she recorded top-three finishes in both.

In the 400-meter dash, Reed beat the competition by nearly two seconds, fighting the wind to run a time of 1:12.61 for first place. In the long jump, Reed placed third with a best jump of 13 feet, 7 inches.

The girls team also had several noteworthy performances in the 1600-meter run. Three girls placed within the top eight to score points for the team.

Adaline Avery led the way. She placed first with a time of 6:17.48. Avery was closely followed by teammate Avery Eytel, who placed second with a time of 6:19.32, a new personal record.

Niamh Nelson rounded out the performances in the 1600-meter run for the Tigers by placing seventh in a time of 6:42.74.

Over in the throwing circle, Tanley Vinas was unstoppable. She placed third in the shot put and first in the discus.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team had perhaps one of its best performances of the season. Emily Koetteritz, Reed and the Sndyer sisters raced to a first-place finish with a time of 54.46 seconds. The final time by the girls relay team was nearly two seconds faster than the time it had on the sheet before the meet began.

The Summit boys track and field team placed third overall at the conclusion of the meet with a total of 63.50 points.

The boys squad was led by Ephraim Overstreet and Dom Remeikis.

Overstreet competed in three jump events, which included the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Overstreet placed third in all three, racking up a total of 18 points for the team.

Remeikis, in the 1600-meter run, focused on being more relaxed during the first lap of the race before he pulled ahead of the competition at the latter part of the race. The technique worked well for Remeikis, who cruised to victory in a time of 4:50.25.

“Our new hurdles coach Jay Peltier and jumps coach Kris Fox are making a mark,” Summit distance coach Michael Hagen said in a text following the meet. “Summit is going to be a strong team in a few years.”

The Summit track and field team will compete again on Saturday, April 16, when the team travels to Glenwood Springs to compete at the Demon Invite. The meet is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.