Summit track team sets its sights on State Championships after strong showing at Multi-League Championships in Rifle on May 6-7

Ella Hagen competes in the girl's 4x800-meter relay at the Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26.

As the Colorado track and field season is approaching its final two weeks of the season, many teams across the state are reaching peak form.

Among those teams is the Summit High School track and field team. It competed at the 4A Western Slope division of the Multi-League Championship meet hosted by Rifle High School from Friday, May 6, through Saturday, May 7.

The Tigers traveled to Rifle in pursuit of all-league honors and qualifying for the 2022 4A Colorado State Track and Field Championships, which will occur May 19-21.

Summit continued to flourish in Rifle. The team ended the meet with a plethora of all-league finishes.

Starting in the distance events, Dom Remeikis and Ella Hagen were both able to place within the top five in the 3200-meter run.

Hagen captured the league title by a wide margin, running 11 minutes, 3.84 seconds, which beat out second place by close to 26 seconds.

Hagen’s time currently ranks her fifth in the state. Her effort most likely qualifies for the state meet in the event.

Avery Eytel joined Hagen in the girl’s 3200-meter run and earned all-league honors by placing seventh with a time of 13:44.

Remeikis had a strong performance for the boys, notching a fifth-place finish with a time of 10:14.78.

The girl’s 4×800-meter relay team — made up of Eytel, Adaline Avery, Cecelia Miner and Olivia Lyman — placed fifth overall after running a time of 11:39.42.

Later in the meet, Hagen and Remeikis ran in the 800-meter run. Hagen placed second, and Remeikis placed fifth.

The Tigers also shined in the hurdles and field events. Leading the way was recent-school-record-holder Emily Koetteritz, who earned all-league honors in a total of three individual events.

In the girl’s triple jump, Koetteritz came extremely close to resetting the school record for a third time, but she jumped a little more than an inch too short. Koetteritz set a best mark of 34 feet, 3 1/2 inches which was enough to place second in the event.

River McClung also had success in the sand as he competed in the boy’s long jump. He placed third with a best mark of 18 feet, 10 inches.

Additionally, Koetteritz competed in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. On Friday, Koetteritz easily made it to finals, placing fourth in the preliminary rounds for both events. On Saturday, Koetteritz placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.77 seconds. She placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.27 seconds

Emily Koetteritz places first in the girl's 100-meter hurdles at the Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, the Tigers had its second first-place finish of the meet. Cam Fox ran to a time of 16.46 seconds to win the league title.

Fox also competed in the 300-meter hurdles, where he placed eighth behind senior Aidan Collins and Malachi Ryan, who placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

“I thought one of the most exciting races was in the boy’s 300-meter hurdles,” head coach Kristy McClain said. “We took three of those places, with all three of our guys.”

After qualifying in prelims on Friday, Collins toed the line in the boy’s 100-meter dash finals, where Collins blazed down the homestretch of Rifle High School’s track with a time of 11.95 seconds.

The mark was good enough for sixth place and fast enough to earn him a second all-league honor.

In the 200-meter dash Luci Brady placed eighth in the girls race and Liam Dalzell placed fifth in the boys race.

Rounding out the performances for the Tigers was Ephraim Overstreet, who placed third with a high jump of 5 feet, 7 inches.

The Summit girls team placed sixth overall with 46 points. The boys placed fifth overall with 54 points.

“I thought we had several strong performances and that’s going to give us confidence going into the last week of track and get us some more state qualifiers,” McClain said. “I am really proud of our kids and how they acted and interacted with the other kids at the meet.”

The Tigers will have their last regular season meet of the season on May 13 when the team travels to Longmont for the St. Vrain Hoka Invitational.