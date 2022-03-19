Summit track team shows no sign of rust at season opener in Rifle

Summit's Malik Abdurakhmonov runs in the 100-meter dash at the Rifle Invitational on Friday, March 18. Both the Tigers boys and girls teams placed 10th overall at the invite.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The first track meet of the season is often a chance for athletes to knock off the cobwebs since last season and get comfortable in a main event. The Summit High School track and field team looked as if no dust had settled during the off season as the team competed well at the Rifle Invite on Friday, March 18.

The team had several athletes place high among other competitive Western Slope teams. Both the Summit girls and boys teams placed 10th overall.

Emily Koetteritz was one of the major performers of the meet for the Tigers. She placed in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Koetteritz placed second with a time of 17.82 seconds. She finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles, registering a time of 54.44 seconds.

The Tigers also saw success from a few of its relays as the girls 800-meter sprint medley relay placed fourth with a time of 2:10.96 and the girls 4×800-meter relay placed sixth, clocking in at 12:15.24.

Summit had perhaps its best success of the meet in the distance events since several Tigers placed within the top five.

Freshman Ella Hagen ran a jaw-dropping race in the girl’s 1600-meter run. She was able to beat her personal best by 15 seconds to come in second, logging a time of 5:09.90. In her first outdoor track meet of her high school career, the star freshman was only two seconds off Summits school record in the event.

“I went in no expectations. First high school meet – and it worked,” Hagen said. “It was really fun and a good race for sure. Going into the track season, I had no thoughts about beating (the school record) because I didn’t think I would be close to it, but now it’s definitely doable.”

Malachi Ryan competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the Rifle Invite on Friday, March 18. Both the Tigers boys and girls teams placed 10th overall at the invite.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Later in the day, Hagen also ran in the girl’s 800-meter run, where she placed fourth with a time of 2:26.01.

On the boy’s side Dom Remeikis ran a very strong 1600-meter race as he embedded himself up with the leaders for the entire race. The first place finisher beat him by a split second with a lean toward the finish line. Remeikis placed second with a time of 4:31.46.

Remeikis got redemption though in the 800-meter run. He won with a time of 2:00.31, beating Central Grand Junction’s Tyler Stogsdill by mere fractions of a second.

“That was the first meet of the season, so there wasn’t much pressure. (I) was just trying to see where I was,” Remeikis said. “I was pretty happy with it. I got to race with some fast competition, so that is always good.”

The Summit track and field team will travel to Fort Collins for the Runners Roost Invite on Saturday, March 26, to compete against teams mostly from the Front Range. Competition is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.