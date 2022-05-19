Summit triple jumper places 18th at state to wrap up senior track and field season

Emily Koetteritz sprints down the triple jump runway at the 2022 state track meet at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood on Thursday, May 19. Koetteritz placed 18th overall to conclude her senior track season.

After four years of hard work and dreaming of going to the Colorado state track and field meet, Emily Koetteritz’s dream came true when she competed in the triple jump on Thursday, May 19, at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.

Koetteritz went into the meet ranked 16 out of the 18 athletes in the competition with a personal best mark of 34 feet, 4 1/2 inches.

Koetteritz, who broke and later reset the Summit High School school record earlier in the year, came into the state meet excited to see how she would stack up against her fellow Colorado 4A classification competitors.

Competing in one of the first events of the state meet weekend, Koetteritz stepped onto the infield at Jefferson County Stadium and worked to get warmed up for her premiere event.

Soon Koetteritz was barreling down the triple jump runway, gaining speed until she reached the jump mark. On Koetteritz’s first attempt, her foot was a few inches over the foul line, causing her to scratch her first of three jumps.

After catching her breath, Koetteritz conversed with Summit High School jumping coach Kris Fox who was standing nearby to give Koetteritz pointers in order to improve her approach.

Koetteritz tweaked her approach on her next attempt but her toe went over the line again, meaning Koetteritz would rely on her final jump if she wanted to advance to the eight girl final or at least record a mark.

Koetteritz walked back to confide in Fox again before her final jump. Koetteritz felt the right adjustments were made, but the meet officials caught her foot a few inches over the foul line meaning she was unsuccessful in recording a mark at the state meet.

“It was frustrating. I scratched the first jump. I stuttered going up to the board, so I knew I scratched that one,“ Koetteritz said. ”We kept moving my foot back, and I kept running different causing me to scratch which was unfortunate. The last one was close. I wanted to get a mark.“

Emily Koetteritz warms up for the 4A girl's state triple jump competition on Thursday, May 19. Koetteritz placed 18th overall to conclude her senior track season.

Koetteritz placed 18th overall, concluding her 2022 track and field season. The 4A girls triple jump was won by Agur Dwol of Mullen High School with a top jump of 42 feet, 5 1/2 inches.

“It as tough. Everything was really rushed with being one of the first events at state,” Fox said. “It hurts, but she worked her butt off. This has to be the first triple jump qualifier for Summit in a very long time.”

Despite not feeling like she had an ideal performance, Koetteritz is happy to have gained experience at the state meet.

“I am super glad to be here. I am really glad I got the opportunity to just make it to the state meet for my senior year,” Koetteritz said. “It’s been a crazy year, but it’s been super fun. With breaking the school record, to be honest, I didn’t really think I was going to do that at the beginning of the season.”

“She’s a phenomenal athlete,” Fox said. “She squeezes as much as I have ever seen been squeezed out of such a little body. She doesn’t have the physical attributes of a state qualifier in the triple jump, but she does it all with hard work and determination.”

Emily Koetteritz converses with Summit jump coach Kris Fox at the 2022 state track meet at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood on Thursday, May 19. Koetteritz placed 18th overall in the triple jump to conclude her senior track season.

Koetteritz will graduate Saturday, May 28, from Summit High School and is excited for what is to come in the next few years. Koetteritz will attend Western Colorado University in Gunnison this fall and plans to study exercise physiology.

Weather permitting, the Summit track and field team will have Dom Remeikis and Ella Hagen compete at the state meet on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.