Summit Up Stories: New audio series showcases tales from Summit County locals; Haley Littleton is up first

The Summit Daily News is debuting a new storytelling series on our website called Summit Up Stories. These audio presentations will feature true short stories told by the Summit County locals that lived them.

Our first story is by Haley Littleton, communications and marketing coordinator for the town of Breckenridge. Littleton has a master’s in English from the University of Denver where she focused on creative writing and environmental literature. She writes for several publications in the outdoor industry and is working on a collection of essays. Littleton is an uphill skier and a non-asphalt runner.

Littleton’s story is one of overcoming fears, both on a mountain bike and in life.

Do you have a story?

We are always looking for entertaining locals with great stories to tell — your first time skiing, an awkward blind date, roommate drama — whatever. If you've ever heard of The Moth podcast, we are following a similar format. We will be featuring these audio stories in a new series on our website. Interested? Email Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com.

Listen here.