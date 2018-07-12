Summit Up Stories: Phil Lindeman weaves a tale of backcountry adventures and roommate luck

Phil Lindeman, former sports editor for the Summit Daily News, has called Summit County home for the last three years after hopping over the county line from Vail. You’ll now hear him reporting the news on Krystal 93 radio, or find him wandering the woods with his dog, a bike or both all across Summit County.

In this episode of Summit Up Stories, Lindeman shares a tale of 14er skiing in May with local ski mountaineering pro Teague Holmes and backcountry guru Fritz Sperry, along with a story on being graced by the roommate gods for his entire rental experience in the county.

Do you have a story?

We are always looking for entertaining locals with great stories to tell — your first time skiing, an awkward blind date, roommate drama — whatever. Stories should be relatively short, between 3-5 minutes. We will be featuring these audio stories in a new series on our website. Interested? Email Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com.

Listen here.