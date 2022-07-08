Summit Utilities Incorporated wins award

Summit Utilities Incorporated has won an award for being a safety-focused team.

At the Southern Gas Association Natural Gas Connect conference held on June 14 in St. Louis Missouri, Summit Utilities won the 2022 Southern Gas Association Safety & Health Award.

Summit Utilities is a parent company that owns natural gas distribution and transmissions companies in Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, which provide natural gas to businesses and residents in those six states.

The Southern Gas Association reportedly received 68 submissions and over 2,065 votes for three different categories where businesses could win an award. Summit Utilities finished as a finalist and was ultimately chosen by the Southern Gas Board of Directors as the winner in the Safety & Health category.

They won based on their training video, “Parking Safety and Completing a 360-Degree Walkaround.” The video explains the proper safety procedure for parking while on the job and how to safely exit.

The video can be found on Youtube through a search for “Parking Safety and Completing a 360-Degree Walkaround.”