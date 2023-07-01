Summit Valley Horse Center hosts equine trail and obstacle challenge

Jada Mikkelsen of Pass Creek Ranch near Silverthorne poses for a photo with two mini horses after taking first and second in Summit Valley Horse Center's obstacle and trail riding challenge on Saturday, June 24.

Michael Magill/Courtesy photo

On Saturday, June 24 the Summit Valley Horse Center held an equine trail and obstacle challenge at the Peak Resource Ranch on the Blue River. With over 50 people in attendance, 30 participants competed in the competition which included 20-plus obstacles and a trail ride.

Obstacles included a water filled trench lined with 7 foot pine trees, a 10 foot teeter totter, circular caveletti, several bridges of various heights, hanging vines passages and many more. The course has been developed by Summit Valley Horse Center as a training facility for the rescue horses they care for during the summer and for the children and adults who are trained in horse handling, horse training and riding skills.

Jada Mikkelsen of Pass Creek Ranch took first and second place in the horse leading category while Louise Ehlich took third place. In the riding category, David Salido took first place with Jacqueline Salido finishing in second place and Cubrina Friedman and Sandra Bankhead sharing third place.

The obstacle challenge is one of several community events planned for this summer. Funds raised are earmarked for an upgrading of Summit Valley Horse Center’s main arena to accommodate the possible re-starting of a local 4-H equestrian program which would teach horsemanship and introductory riding to local youth.

Summit County used to have a 4-H equestrian program, but it was stoped due to a lack of adequate facilities and available horses. Summit Valley Horse Center plans to jointly use the Summit Valley Horse Center facilities with the 4-H organization once the center attains its fundraising goal of $50,000 to upgrade the arena fencing and riding surface.