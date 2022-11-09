Summit volleyball concludes season with a win and loss at regionals

The Summit volleyball team poses for a photo after winning the Golden High School volleyball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29. Recently Summit concluded its season with a win and loss at the 4A Region 2 tournament in Loveland on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Cynthia Durloo/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School volleyball team concluded its season at the 4A Region 2 volleyball tournament hosted by Thompson Valley High School in Loveland on Saturday, Nov. 5, with a win and a loss.

The Tigers came into the tournament ranked 35th out of 36 teams, and they faced two competitive volleyball teams: No. 2 Thompson Valley and No. 23 Thomas Jefferson.

With only one team advancing to the state volleyball tournament, Summit knew regionals would be challenging, but that did not stop the team from fighting hard against some of the best 4A volleyball teams in the state.

Summit started off by facing the last season’s state champions, the Thompson Valley Eagles. The Tigers had trouble matching up to the talented roster of the Eagles and lost, 0-3.

Summit rebounded nicely from its loss to challenge Thomas Jefferson to a full five sets. In true Summit fashion, the team battled all the way to the end to defeat Thomas Jefferson, 3-2, after the final set was won, 16-14, by the Tigers.

Unfortunately the win was not enough to secure a spot in the 4A state volleyball tournament. Instead, Thompson Valley advanced to the state tournament after going 2-0 in regional play. Thomas Jefferson lost both its games, and Summit ended the tournament with a 1-1 record.

The Tigers’ win puts the teams overall record at 11-13 — the best record the program has seen since 2016 when the team went 10-14. First-year head coach Cynthia Durloo said she could not be more proud of her team.

At the regional tournament, Cynthia Durloo was most impressed by Abi Urtusuastegui, Karlyn Frazier, Kassidy Schaefe and Sierra Durloo.

Urtusuastegui played libero in both matches and recorded 18 digs against Thomas Jefferson. Frazier was a force to be reckoned with, finishing the Thomas Jefferson game with 18 kills, a hitting percentage of .389 and four aces.

Lastly, Schaefe and Durloo assisted the team by providing five kills and five aces respectively.

The Summit volleyball team will graduate six seniors in Schaefe, Urtusuastegui, Autumn Rivera, Joanna White, Anna Gledhill and Marley Yates. Summit will look to improve upon its historic season next year with seven returning varsity players.