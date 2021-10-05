Summit volleyball falls to Palisade and Steamboat Springs
The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team lost in straight sets in its two most recent outings, a loss at Steamboat Springs on Friday, Oct. 1, and a loss vs. Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Tigers lost the opening set Friday to the Sailors 25-16 before fighting back for a near-win in the second set, which Steamboat won 26-24. The Sailors put the game away in the third and final set with a commanding 25-5 showing.
The Sailors (8-8, 3-2 4A Western Slope League) were led by 10 kills in 13 attempts by junior Tya Drennan, who also added four aces.
On Saturday, the Tigers played the Bulldogs (12-3, 7-1) to a 25-12 loss in the first set before Palisade closed the match out in 25-19 and 25-8 wins.
Now with an 0-10 record on the season, Summit is next scheduled to play at home at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, versus Steamboat before senior night, the final home game of the season, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, versus Battle Mountain.
