Summit volleyball game postponed due to opponent COVID-19 situation

The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team practices earlier this month at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School varsity volleyball team’s Wednesday, Sept. 8, home game versus Western Slope League rival Steamboat Springs was canceled due to a COVID-19 development within Steamboat’s program.

Summit High School Director of Athletics Travis Avery said the game is postponed to a to-be-determined date. The game against the Sailors (3-4) would have been the Tigers’ first home game of the season.

The Tigers are next slated to play Thursday, Sept. 9, versus Glenwood Springs (3-5) at Eagle Valley High School. Summit’s next home game is scheduled to be the team’s homecoming game versus Eagle Valley (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Summit High School.