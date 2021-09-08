Summit volleyball game postponed due to opponent COVID-19 situation
The Summit High School varsity volleyball team’s Wednesday, Sept. 8, home game versus Western Slope League rival Steamboat Springs was canceled due to a COVID-19 development within Steamboat’s program.
Summit High School Director of Athletics Travis Avery said the game is postponed to a to-be-determined date. The game against the Sailors (3-4) would have been the Tigers’ first home game of the season.
The Tigers are next slated to play Thursday, Sept. 9, versus Glenwood Springs (3-5) at Eagle Valley High School. Summit’s next home game is scheduled to be the team’s homecoming game versus Eagle Valley (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Summit High School.
