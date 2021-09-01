Summit volleyball loses in straight sets to Basalt
The Summit High School volleyball team dropped to 0-3 on the season with a straight sets loss Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Basalt (3-0).
In the neutral-site game at Steamboat Springs, the Longhorns bested the Tigers 25-18 in the first set, 25-16 in the second set and 25-20 in the third and final set. Longhorns senior Lexi Lowe and junior Amelia Allen each amassed 10 kills with kill percentages over 55% for the full match.
Basalt also found success scoring on aces in all three sets. Longhorn junior Macy Scherer led the way with four aces on 13 serve attempts for an ace percentage of 31%. Longhorns junior Kaylee Garrigus added two aces on 10 attempts while fellow Longhorns Karsyn Dombrowski, Gigi Rogers, Anna Coyle and Lowe each added an ace.
Summit is next scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Summit High School versus Steamboat Springs.
