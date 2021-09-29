Summit volleyball loses road match at rival Battle Mountain

Summit sophomore Hannah Crowe spikes the ball during the first set in the homecoming match against the Eagle Valley Devils on Sept. 20 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School varsity volleyball team fell in straight sets at Battle Mountain on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 25-13, 25-16 and 25-13.

Tigers head coach Lex Zangari said Summit (0-7, 0-4 4A Western Slope League) struggled to defend the Huskies’ (2-5, 1-3) strong offense and serve.

“Our offense didn’t seem to struggle as much,” Zangari said. “We were keeping the ball in play more than we had in the past, which was good to see. We just had a hard time keeping the ball up and minimizing our errors on our side with that.”

The coach said senior Brooke Steger played consistently on the right side in all three sets while sophomores Karlyn Frazier and Hannah Crowe were top players in the middle. Zangari said Tigers seniors Bella Speer and Taylor Tullio also were two of the team’s best players on the day while sophomore Ella Snyder contributed to keeping as many plays alive as possible.

The Tigers are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Steamboat Springs (6-8, 1-2).