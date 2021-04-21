Summit volleyball season ends with home loss to Eagle Valley

The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team waits to return serve in a loss Tuesday night to Eagle Valley at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team ended a 1-10 season Tuesday with a home loss to Eagle Valley.

The Tigers lost in straight sets 25-17, 25-17 and 25-15 in the final game for seniors Mackenzie Westenskow, Natalia Flores, Mya Nicholds and Olivia Brewer.

“I told them before the game, ‘Hey, you guys don’t really have anything to lose at this point,’” Tigers head coach Lex Zangari said. “’Just go out, have fun, swing hard and enjoy yourself, because you never know when will be the last time you play.’ And that’s very true, especially this year.”

Summit’s home loss Tuesday followed a straight-set road loss at Glenwood Spring on Monday.

Zangari said the team had to shift to play a new rotation Tuesday to address the limited number of girls Summit had on the court and bench amid the district’s spring break recess.

“With that group of girls, I think it all worked out because each of them was able to hone in on one position,” Zangari said.

Zangari also said Tuesday’s game, like much of the COVID-19 condensed season, was hard because Summit has only been able to have one practice between games. The coach mentioned how she’s only been able to coach some younger players, like freshman Hannah Crowe, twice total this year.

With just eight girls to choose from, Summit struggled against the strong serve and offense of Eagle Valley. Zangari said the visiting Devils did well to keep the ball in play with consistent volleys that challenge the Tigers’ grit.

“It is hard to keep swinging against teams that are digging everything up,” the coach said. “That is a big challenge for us: limiting our own errors and capitalizing on errors.”

Zangari credits senior libero Nicholds for an “awesome” game, where Nicholds was “always super on top of everything” in the right spot. And if Nicholds wasn’t in the right spot on one play, she fixed it for the next play.

The coach also said Westenskow was a tremendous passing presence on Tuesday. Tigers junior Bella Speer said Westenskow played her heart out.

“She has a hurt knee, but she gave her all in this game,” Speer said.

Speer said she felt the team’s strength Tuesday was strong defense in spurts. The junior, who will return to play for the Tigers next fall, said the team could have passed better Tuesday.

Summit on Tuesday played with former head coach Kelly Schneweid in the stands, something Speer said inspired the team after a tough season.

“It made me really happy,” Speer said. “I was very excited to show her how much we have improved and how much we can continue to keep improving. From this year’s team, I’m mostly going to remember the bonds that I made with all of the girls and the connections that we made as a team. And I’ll never be able to forget that, because it’s just such a strong bond.”