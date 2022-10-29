Summit volleyball wins Golden High School tournament, on playoff watch

Junior Shannon Reed makes contact with the ball during the Summit volleyball team's home game against Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Sept. 17. Recently Summit fell to Battle Mountain, 3-2 after winning two consecutive sets in a row.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School volleyball team has a fire to win, and that drive has led the team to put together a series of impressive victories when it matters the most.

The Tigers have won eight of their last nine games to not only boost the team’s record to 10-12 at the conclusion of the regular season but has put the team into playoff contention heading into the rest of the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Summit traveled to Golden to compete in the Golden High School tournament. The Tigers rolled to four wins, defeating Berthoud, Golden, Skyline and Centaurus.

Summit beat Berthoud, 2-1, Golden, 2-0, Skyline, 2-0 and Centaurus, 2-1.

Prior to the tournament, Summit also had a huge win over Battle Mountain on Oct. 20. The Tigers defeated the Battle Mountain Huskies 3-2 after falling to the team at home, 3-2.

As of Friday, the Tigers were ranked 37th in the 4A state rankings and need to be within the top 36 4A teams to advance to the regional playoffs.

Head coach Cynthia Durloo is hopeful that since Summit beat Berthoud — who is ranked 35th — that the team will sneak into the playoffs.

Summit will find out Monday, Oct. 31 if the team has made the playoffs or not. If Summit does make the playoffs, all six 4A Western Slope league teams will be playoff bound.