Summit volleyball’s comeback attempt falls short versus Palisade

The Tigers react to a point scored against Palisade at Summit High in Breckenridge on Saturday.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE – The comeback effort for the Summit High varsity volleyball team came up just short on Saturday afternoon, as the Tigers (2-4) fell to the Palisade Bulldogs (6-4) three sets to two.

The Tigers clawed back into the game after the Bulldogs won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-20. At that point in the game, one set away from a sweep, Summit head coach Kelly Schneweis said the Tigers made a point to adjust to what the Bulldogs were giving the Tigers on Palisade’s side of the net.

“So we just started playing really smart and hitting the ball where they weren’t,” Schneweis said. “And our defense was really good.”

The coach said Summit mounted its comeback by staying disciplined on the defensive end and picking up a lot of Palisade’s tip plays, which was a strategy to counter Summit’s strong front-row block. Once the Tigers were able to figure that strategy out, Schneweis said Anna Confer led the team well defensively during her second straight game in the back row playing libero.

The Tigers also switched up their formation from a 5-1 to a 6-2, Kyla Hildebrand receiving setting help from Mackenzie Westenskow. The move gave Summit another offensive option while also helping Hildebrand to not have to run the whole court.

Schneweis also credited the Tigers middle players, Christina Koetteritz and Taryn Wade, with spreading out routes, which helped Summit to counter Palisade’s block. The strategy mixed up Palisade’s front some, which in turn created some large holes in the Bulldogs’ block.

These change ups in scheme helped the Tigers to win the third and fourth sets before the Bulldogs won the tie-breaker fifth set 15-13. Summit fought until the end, though, as Palisade had game-point at 14-10 before the Tigers won some points to almost pull off the comeback.

“We never gave up,” Schneweis said. “We just have to fine tune and tighten up – one less service error, ball in the net or poor pass — if we can cut down on a few of those, we can compete with the top teams in our league.”

Summit will return to the court on Tuesday when they host Glenwood Springs at the Summit High gym at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers will once again have Camden Gallen in the rotation, after the starting senior returned from injury, playing four of five sets on Saturday. Schneweis said Gallen contributed competitiveness versus Palisade on Saturday.

The Tigers also hope to get starting middle Olivia Brewer, out with an ankle injury, back in about two weeks.