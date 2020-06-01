Summit Women’s Recovery donates food, money to Advocates for Victims of Assault
FRISCO — Summit Women’s Recovery, an outpatient addiction treatment center in Dillon, recently sponsored a food and cash drive for Advocates for Victims of Assault. The drive resulted in nearly $2,000 in cash and about $500 worth of food donated.
According to Claudia King, the development director for Advocates for Victims of Assault, the nonprofit is providing food to about 100 individuals per week. Before the coronavirus pandemic, requests were for about 10-15 people weekly.
Additionally, emergency call have doubled, more financial assistance has been provided in a week than normally provided in a quarter, and 1,148 nights of shelter have been offered. To compare, the organization provided 1,800 nights total last year.
