Summit wrestling posts three in 2nd place at Alameda Invitational

Summit High School wrestler Ethan Sicat takes down a Steamboat Springs High School wrestler during a home tri match Dec. 7, 2021, at Summit High School.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys wrestling team took to the mat again Saturday, Jan. 15, as it competed at the 47th annual Alameda Invitational.

The team faced off against 18 teams from across the state, with many schools from the Denver metro area. Despite the level of competition, the team had three wrestlers place second in their respective weight classes.

Ethan Sicat in the 120 pound weight class had a strong day and made it all the way to the first-place match, where he faced Londyn Martinez, of Pomona High School. Martinez defeated Sicat with a fall in order to claim first place.

In the 132-pound weight class, Luca Rizzo defeated Jalen Gonzales, of Arvada, in the semifinals in order to advance to the first-place match. Rizzo ended up losing to place second overall.

In the 138-pound weight class, senior Aidan Collins made it to the championship match, facing Kenny Perez, of Denver West, who boasts a record of 10-4. Collins lost and placed second in his weight class.

Summit High School wrestling coach Pete Baker speaks to Ronen Marsteller after his match against a Steamboat Springs High School wrestler Dec. 7, 2021, in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Sylas Marsteller also had a great day of wrestling, as he was able to make it to the third- and fourth-place match in the 145-pound weight class. Marsteller had a tough-fought match with Gregory Maez, of Pomona, and ended up losing via fall to place fourth.

“All three of those kids, and even Sylas, put on some solid performances,” head coach Pete Baker said. “Even in their championship matches, the three boys wrestled to their ability and were in the match. It just didn’t go their way.”

The team was able to place in the upper middle of the pack, finishing seventh overall with 79.5 points.

“There was a lot of tough kids there. It was a tough tournament,” Baker said about the team being able to place seventh out of 18 teams.

The Tigers wrestling team will get a few days of rest before hosting a tri meet that could end up being a quad meet if Basalt High School decides to compete.

The meet will take place at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Summit High School and is scheduled to feature Middle Park and Platte Canyon.

The last time Summit hosted a home tri meet, it walked away with the team title, something Baker hopes his team achieves again.

“Our goal is to go out there and get the team win and keep advancing our win record individually for our regional placement,” Baker said.

Baker did note that the team is short-handed with only eight wrestlers in the practice room Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to COVID-19 protocols and other illness, which could make it a challenge to win the team title.