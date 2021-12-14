Summit wrestling takes 3rd, places 6 at Frank Palmeri Invite

Summit High School wrestler Ethan Sicat takes down a Steamboat High School wrestler during a home tri match at Summit High School on Dec. 7.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Summit High School Tigers wrestling team traveled to Wheat Ridge High School in order to compete in the Frank Palmeri Invitational.

After competing well at the Tigers home tri meet, head coach Pete Baker was eager to see how the team could compete against some very talented schools from across the state.

The meet featured 22 teams mostly from the Denver metro area, and the Tigers shouldered up to the competition eager to place high at such a large meet.

The Tigers placed six wrestlers individually at the Frank Palmeri Invitational, including Ethan Sicat, Colby Miller, P.J. Trujillo, Luca Rizzo, Aidan Collins and Sylas Mansteller.

Trujillo was able to place the highest for the Tigers taking first in the 132-pound weight class with teammate Rizzo placing second in the same class. Collins, Sicat and Miller all placed third in their respective classes while Mansteller would take second.

What stood out to Baker more, though, was the performance of his team as a whole.

“We wrestled the whole team. All the kids wrestled to their best ability and potential,” Baker said. “Everybody but maybe one kid got at least one win if not two wins. To me, that is huge as a coach for the kids to go out there and win.”

Baker also said he believes this is the best team he has had in four to fives years as coach of the Tigers. He is hoping the current momentum will carry them as they continue to compete in wrestling meets.

The Tigers were scheduled to host another tri meet Tuesday, Dec. 14, but the event has been postponed.

The Tigers will now have to wait until later in the week on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, to compete in the Weld Central Tournament in Keensburg. Weigh-ins are scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

“The way our season is going, and the way we have been wrestling, all I want to do is keep building off the success we are having,” Baker said. “This is going to be a hard tournament. We face some really tough Denver schools, and this weekend will truly show us where we stand. Hopefully, we can keep building off the success and keep putting those wins together.”