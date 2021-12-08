Summit wrestling wins team title at home tri-meet

Summit Tigers wrestler P.J. Trujillo is declared the winner during his match against the Steamboat Springs Sailors’ Cole Muhme at Summit High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit Tigers boys wrestling team started off its season Saturday, Dec. 4, traveling to Golden to compete in the 14-team Golden Dual Tournament.

Head coach Pete Baker said many of the team’s wrestlers competed very well against talented competition at the tournament.

“We wrestled so good,” Baker said. “I was really impressed with the kids. As a team, we came out and wrestled really well. I was just impressed with their overall performance on Saturday.”

Summit Tigers senior football standout Aidan Collins perhaps had the best day for the Tigers on Saturday as he remained undefeated the entirety of the dual tournament. Baker said the Tigers also had strong performances from Luca Rizzo and Ethan Sicat, who lost one match each.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Summit served as the host for a tri-meet against Eagle Valley and Steamboat Springs. This time, Sicat led the way for the Tigers as he went 2-0 in his matches, pinning both of his opponents while wrestling in the 120-pound weight class.

PJ Trujillo, Cam Fox and Collins also won their matches against Steamboat Springs opponents.

Star wrestler Trujillo won his match in the 120-pound weight class via pin while Fox won his in the 145-pound weight class also by pin. Collins won his match in the 138-pound weight class by decision.

Summit Tigers wrestler Ethan Sicat takes down a Steamboat Springs Sailors wrestler during a home match at Summit High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The performances by the Tigers wrestlers were enough for the team to win 45-24 over Steamboat and tie 36-36 with Eagle Valley. The number of forfeited matches were taken into account in order to serve as a tiebreaker between Eagle Valley and Summit. Summit had fewer forfeited matches, so the point was given to the Tigers, sealing the home team title.

“We crushed it,” Baker said. “Our intensity was up, and we did the little things right. We were able to win the matches we needed to win in order to win the team title. The boys were intense and ready to wrestle.”

The Summit Tigers will now hope to keep the momentum going as they travel Saturday, Dec. 11, to Wheat Ridge to compete in the Frank Palmeri Invite. Weigh-ins are scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m.

“I’m looking for a team trophy on Saturday,” Baker said. “I think it is something that we can do. A few years back, we took second at this tournament, and I believe we can definitely place as a team and bring back a team trophy for the school.”