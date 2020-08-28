Summit Youth Baseball high school development teams to play local games this fall

Teams take part in a Summit Youth Baseball summer league championship game earlier this month.

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

Local high school-age baseball players will get the chance to play the game locally this fall thanks to a 12-date schedule with the Summit Youth Baseball association.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 29, the association’s two high school development teams will play games at Kingdom Park in Breckenridge and at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area. Saturday’s doubleheader, slated for noon and 2 p.m., will take place at Kingdom Park.

Doubleheaders will be hosted at Kingdom Park on Sept. 12, 26 and 27 as well as Oct. 3, 10 and 17. Doubleheaders will take place at the Frisco Peninsula on Sept. 5 and 26 as well as Oct. 3, 4 and 10.

“It is very rare for our high school baseball teams to play locally, so this is pretty exciting for the players and families,” Summit Youth Baseball President Steve Misch wrote in an email.

For more information, including game times, visit SummitBaseball.com.