Summit Youth Hockey wraps up season with successful Avalanche Alumni Hockey Classic

Former NHL players stand with Summit Youth Hockey's Squirt A team. The team won the league championship this winter and was honored at the Avalanche Alumni Hockey Classic on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

John Hanson/Courtesy photo

The Avalanche Alumni Hockey Classic took place on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, to benefit Summit Youth Hockey.

Coaches, community members and 75 skaters piled into Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge to play in the four-game, two day tournament alongside 12 National Hockey League alumni. Alumni at the event included former professional skaters such as Yan Stastny, Rick Berry, John-Michael Liles, Drew Shore, Nick Shore, Andy Canzanello and Milan Hejduk.

Awards were also given out at the event for coach of the year and volunteer of the year. Dan Autenrieth won coach of the year while Juli Rathke was recognizes as volunteer of the year for her contributions to the Alumni Hockey Classic over the last 20 years and her guidance to the board for the Avalanche Alumni Association.

The Breckenridge Grand Vacations team won the tournament this year after facing Ollie’s Pub and Grub in the championship game. Dates for the 2024 Avalanche Alumni Hockey Classic will soon be announced.