Summit Youth Orchestra fall concert is Sunday in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit Youth Orchestra will present “Beethoven Bolero and the Brit” at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W Adams Ave., Breckenridge.

The fall concert features Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 6,” “Pastoral,” Ravel’s “Bolero” and Elton John’s “Medley.”

Admission is free, and donations are accepted.