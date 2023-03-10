SummitDaily.com will require readers to log in beginning in mid-March
The site will remain free to use
Beginning in mid-March, Summit Daily News will require online readers to register for a free account on SummitDaily.com.
The Summit Daily is implementing this change to create a better user experience by offering new tools to help readers find the news that interests them the most.
Those who already have a Summit Daily account — for email newsletters, desktop news alerts or the digital replica of the print paper — will have an account automatically created for them and be emailed instructions for how to log in. If you don’t currently take advantage of any of these digital features, you can create an account at SummitDaily.com/register.
After logging in, readers will have access to all articles and features on SummitDaily.com.
For more information about the change, visit the registration FAQs page or contact Summit Daily Publisher Nicole Miller at nmiller@summitdaily.com or 970-668-4618.
