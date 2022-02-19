Summit’s Aidan Collins concludes wrestling season at state wrestling tournament

Aidan Collins, left, shakes hands with his competitor after placing second at the 3A Region 1 wrestling tournament in Gunnison on Saturday, Feb. 12. Collins advanced to the state tournament at Ball Arena which took place from Feb. 17-19.

Peter Baker/Courtesy photo

Senior Aidan Collins, a member of the Summit wrestling team, traveled to Ball Arena in Denver to compete at the 2022 3A State Wrestling Championships from Thursday, Feb. 17, to Saturday, Feb. 19.

Collins, who placed second in the 138-pound weight class last week at the 3A Region 1 wrestling tournament, competed in the same weight class at the state meet.

At the regional meet, Collins defeated Donovan Valdez from Alamosa in the quarterfinal and Rylin Gallegos of Gunnison in the semifinal in order to advance to the championship match where he lost to Caden Call of Moffat County.

Collins, in the opening round at the state meet, faced Jake Hergenreter of Eaton, who boasted a record of 37-12 to Collins’ record of 29-13.

Collins put up a fight in his opening match to Hergenreter but ended up losing by decision, moving him to the consolation side of the state tournament bracket.

In the first round of the consolation, Collins faced Valley High School’s Garrett McGirl.

McGirl defeated Collins by a fall four minutes and 16 seconds into the match, eliminating Collins from the rest of the tournament and concluding his wrestling season.

Last year, the Tigers qualified no one to the state wrestling tournament, so for Collins to make it as the second-place qualifier in the 138-pound weight class in the region, and wrestle in two state matches, is a massive improvement for the team and an accomplishment for the senior.