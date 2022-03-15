Summit’s Alex Thisted places 9th to conclude Junior World Championships

Summit's Alex Thisted performs a trick during a training day at the 2022 Junior World Championships in Leysin, Switzerland. Thisted placed ninth in the women's freeski slopestyle competition Sunday, March 13, after placing 13th in the freeski big air competition March 9.

Valerie Thisted/Courtesy photo

It was a banner year for freeskiers and snowboarders on the 2022 U.S. Junior World Championship team. Following the cancellation of the worldwide event over the past two years, the team received 11 medals this year.

Among the talent present in Switzerland, Summit County sent four athletes, all of whom experienced Junior World-level competition for the first time this year.

After placing 13th in the freeski big air competition a few days prior, Summit’s Alex Thisted competed again in the women’s freeski slopestyle competition.

Thisted performed extremely well in freeski qualifiers Saturday, March 12. She received the second highest score among the 10 women who advanced to the final round, held Sunday, March 13.

In finals, Thisted was not able to find the groove she had Saturday. She fell on both of her runs Sunday and finished ninth overall.

Thisted was joined in the top 10 by team members Kathryn Gray and Elaina Krusiewski. They placed third and fifth, respectively.

Fynn Bullock-Womble quickly turned around from his bronze medal performance in the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition Thursday, March 10, to compete in the men’s snowboard big air qualifications Saturday.

Bullock-Womble failed to make the finals among a stacked field consisting of 60 competitors. He wasn’t able to land a clean run in the qualifying round, resulting in a 43rd place finish.

In the women’s snowboard big air qualifiers, Summit’s Alyssa Moroco and Kaitlyn Adams competed among the 25-woman field.

Moroco attempted to put a clean run down on both of her qualifier attempts but was not able to do so. She placed 23rd, short of qualifying for finals.

Adams executed on her big air runs, but she placed 11th, falling one place short of qualifying for the final round.

The U.S. Junior World Championship team also had two athletes place within the top 10 in snowboard big air. Ella Sorensen placed sixth, and Rebecca Flynn placed 10th.