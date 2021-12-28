Summit’s Arredondo named top rugby player in Colorado

Paola Arredondo cradles possession down the sideline during Summit' High School’s victory at the Summit 7s tournament at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge in September.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Across Colorado, 24 girls rugby athletes were recognized in November by the Colorado Interscholastic Rugby Association for being the top players in the state.

The athletes were all invited to play in the Colorado State All-Star 7s game, which took place Nov. 6 at Infinity Park in Denver.

It was from a series of three all-star games between two equally talented teams — coached by Keri Peacock from East High School and Catherine Scanlan, who coaches the Summit High School JV gold team — that the association made its selections for the first and second all-state teams.

Among the top athletes at the All-Star 7s game were four Summit girls rugby players from the 2021 state championship team: senior Olyvia Snyder, senior Jenna Sheldon, junior Joselin Roque and junior Paola Arredondo.

Arredondo also took home the honor of being recognized with the Shalanda Baker Shield award, which is given to the top player at the All-Star 7s game.

“She had an impressive season this year,” head coach Karl Barth said. “Pretty much every coach I talked to said that (the award) was hers. It was pretty cool to listen to the respect she had from the other players and coaches in terms of the season she had and how phenomenal it was.”

Arredondo is attending the U18 and U20 USA All-American rugby camp in Chula Vista, California, where she will get to continue to grow as an athlete alongside some of the best rugby players in the nation.

Summit also had seven girls named to the honorable mention team, further displaying the depth present on the Tigers team. Barth credits the depth to the girls on the team, who are always pushing one another to excel and improve.

The athletes on the All-State honorable mention team include sophomores Ashley Misch, Brooke Kasprzyk and Larissa Mero; junior Citlali Licea; and seniors Elizabeth Darst, Isabella Comai and Milly Carleton.

The Summit girls rugby team also had its own end-of-season awards in which Lily Airey won the Tiger Award, which goes to the athlete who exemplifies the Tigers’ team values the most throughout the season.

Arredondo won the most valuable player award, Viola Koning won most improved, and Lucia Hoffman rounded out the awards by taking home rookie of the year.