Summit’s Chris Corning slides his way into slopestyle final at U.S. Grand Prix in Mammoth

Chris Corning soars his way to second place in the men’s snowboard big air finals at Copper Mountain Resort on Dec. 17, 2022. At the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Corning qualified for the men's slopestyle final with a top run score of 81.33.

After a competition in Laax, Switzerland last month, the International Ski Federation’s (FIS) Freeski and Snowboard World Cup returned back to U.S. soil for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain in California.

Action began on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with the men’s and women’s qualifiers in both snowboard slopestyle and freeski halfpipe.

In the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition, Summit’s Chris Corning tried to bounce back after placing seventh at Aspen’s X Games last week.

Showing his talent on both the rail and jump features, Corning had an extremely clean first run. The run was enough for Corning to coast into the final with a top run score of 81.33 and nab the third qualifying spot in the second heat of competitors.

Team Summit’s Karis Stang and Summit’s Fynn Bullock-Womble did not score high enough to advance to the final. Stang placed 22nd in the first heat with a top run score of 35.73, and Bullock-Womble placed 10th in the second heat with a score of 74.45.

In the women’s slopestyle competition, Summit’s Kaitlyn Adams fought for one of the eight qualifying spots in Friday’s final.

Adams had a clean rail section on her first run but fell while trying to stomp a trick on the second jump feature. Adams received a score of 23.44 on her first run and went on to fall on the same jump on her second run.

Adams finished with scores of 23.44 and 18.54 to place 20th.

Connecticut’s Julia Marino recorded the top score in qualifiers with a score of 78.59 and California’s Hailey Langland placed fourth overall with a score of 74.60.

Freeski halfpipe qualifiers

Two Colorado locals qualified for the women’s freeski halfpipe final, Hanna Faulhaber of Basalt and Svea Irving of Winter Park.

Fresh off her third place finish at Aspen’s X Games last week, Irving nabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 76.50 while Faulhaber placed fourth with a score of 87.75.

In the men’s halfpipe qualifiers, an astonishing five American men made the 10-man final and of those five men, four call Colorado home.

Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck led the way for the Colorado talent, placing third in qualifiers with a score of 86.75. Blunck was followed by Winter Park’s Birk Irving in sixth place, Vail’s Matt Labaugh in seventh and Aspen’s Tristan Feinberg in eighth.

Following a first place finish at the X Games, Nevada’s David Wise recorded the top score in qualifiers with a score of 91.

Action will continue on Thursday with snowboard halfpipe qualifiers and freeski slopestyle qualifiers.

Dillon’s Chase Blackwell is scheduled to compete in the men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifiers after making the final in Laax, Switzerland.

Events will be live streamed throughout the day at Watch.OutsideOnline.com.