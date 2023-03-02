Summit’s Chris Corning takes bronze in men’s snowboard slopestyle final at International Ski Federation’s World Championships

Chris Corning celebrates his second place win in the men’s snowboard big air finals at Copper Mountain Resort on Dec. 17, 2022. Corning recently won bronze in the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2023 world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia

Liz Copan / For the Summit Daily News

While competitors had just wrapped up competition at the Winter Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort, Summit’s Chris Corning and Jake Canter were gearing up for the men’s snowboard slopestyle final at the International Ski Federation’s (FIS) Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski 2023 World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Corning and Canter both qualified for the final on Friday, Feb. 24. Corning qualified in the top spot in Heat 2 with a score of 80.60 while Canter qualified in the fourth spot in Heat 1 with a score of 71.21

In the men’s snowboard slopestyle final on Monday, Feb. 27, Corning had an extremely clean first run. Corning navigated the rails and jumps sections successfully while landing two frontside 1080s and a back side 1800 (five full rotations).

The string of tricks was enough for Corning to record a score of 82.18, which he failed to improve upon on his final run. Despite failing to go bigger on his second run, Corning’s first run score secured him a bronze medal at the 2023 world championships.

Corning’s third-place finish at the 2023 world championships marks his fourth world championship medal. Corning placed first at the 2019 world championships and silver and bronze at the 2017 world championships.

Canter began the slopestyle final with a fall on his first run, but he bounced back on his final run in order to score a respectable score.

Canter landed a switch backside 1260 and a backside 1620 to earn a score of 69.55. The score was enough for Canter to place 11th overall in his first world championships.

Mammoth Mountain’s Brock Crouch placed three spots ahead of Canter in eighth place.

Norway’s Marcus Kleveland took home gold with a score of 87.23, and Japan’s Ryoma Kimata placed second with a score of 83.45.

Other events

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, March 1, Dillon’s Chase Blackwell competed in the men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifiers.

Blackwell put together two, well-executed runs, but it was not enough to advance to Friday’s final. Blackwell finished with a top score of 69.75 to finish in 12th place overall, two places out of the final.

Corning was scheduled to compete again in the men’s snowboard big air qualifiers late on Wednesday, March 1, but he scratched himself from the competition due to a fall he sustained in practice.

Corning cited in an Instagram post that the damage to his head was limited, but the damage he sustained from the whiplash from the fall was enough for him to pull himself from the competition.

Corning stated in his Instagram post that he is happy that he is okay and is looking forward to future competitions.