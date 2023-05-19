Summit’s Dom Remeikis places 4th in his final Summit High 800-meter run at day 2 of the Colorado state track and field meet

Dom Remeikis crosses the finish line in fourth place during the 4A boys 800-meter run at Day 2 of Colorado state track meet on Friday, May 19.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

On the first day of the Colorado state and track field meet, Summit High School sophomore Ella Hagen proudly stated that the Summit track and field program is on the rise.

On day 2 of the state championship meet on Friday, May 19, Summit athletes backed this statement as the team qualified for finals in multiple events and finished atop the state championship awards podium.

The most notable race of the day occurred in the boys 800-meter run where senior Dom Remeikis returned to the start line after placing 11th at last year’s meet.

With a desire to improve his finish from last season, Remeikis went out with the leaders at a blazing-fast pace. Niwot High School’s Ben Classen led the pack through the first lap of the two lap race in 56.49 seconds and Remeikis dug deep into the track in order to stay attached to the front pack.

With less than a lap left between him and a top-five finish, Remeikis opened up on the back-100 meters of the track to maintain his spot until an all out sprint to the finish line occurred with 150-meters to go.

With his family, teammates and friends cheering him down the homestretch, Remeikis crossed the finish line in fourth place overall with a time of 1 minute, 54.57 seconds.

Remeikis managed a fourth-place finish despite being in a rush and stressed out right before the start of the race.

“At the athlete’s tent you have to be there 15 minutes before and I got to the tent pretty late,” Remeikis said. “I was running onto the field with my shoes untied and my jersey barely on. It was kind of stressful and a rush to even get to the start line, but once the gun went off I was able to focus. This is probably my favorite event and my strongest event too. I knew I had something in me for my last high school 800.”

In his final 800 as a Summit Tiger, Remeikis also set a new personal best in the event and was one of four athletes in the race to negatively split the second lap of the race. Remeikis recorded a first lap split of 57.30 seconds and a second lap of 57.27 seconds in order to hold of Cheyenne Mountain High School’s Kaden Levings in fourth (1:55.07).

“I was just in my mind telling myself to put one foot in front of the other,” Remeikis said. “I knew the field was pretty deep so there were definitely some kickers in there. That last 100 I was just thinking fast, faster, fastest. Luckily I was able to hold on. I am pretty happy with how it turned out.”

Mead High School’s Tavon Underwood won the 4A boys 800-meter run in a time of 1:51.97.

Dom Remeikis competes in the 4A boys 800-meter run at Day 2 of the Colorado State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19. Remeikis placed fourth overall with a personal best time of 1:54.57.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Immediately following Remeikis’ awe-inspiring race, freshman Lauren McCalla stepped onto the Jefferson County Stadium track in order to compete in the 4A girls 800-meter run.

McCalla came into the race as the last ranked seed, but that did not inhibit her from rubbing elbows with some of the best mid-distance runners in the state of Colorado.

Over the first lap of the race, McCalla steadied herself in the main pack before positioning herself in an ideal position for the last lap of the race.

Instead of letting her heavy legs dictate the last lap of her race, McCalla remained fastened to the pack of Niwot and Silver Creek High School girls in front of her. McCalla drove herself across the finish line in 2:18.20 — a new personal best in the event — for 10th place overall.

The race was won by Niwot’s Madison Shults in 2:08.90.

Lauren McCalla navigates the pack of runners amid the 4A girls 800-meter run at Day 2 of the Colorado state track meet on Friday, May 19.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

After lending her legs to the third place Summit girls 4×800-meter team on Thursday morning, freshman Faith Fox took to the track again to compete in the prelims of the 4A girls 300-meter hurdles.

Despite running a new personal best in the 100-meter hurdles on Thursday, Fox barely missed out on qualifying for the final, so she was eager to seal her spot in the final for the 300-meter hurdles.

Out of lane three, Fox started the race out strong, using her arms to gallop over hurdles and eat up distance on the track.

By the time all the runners evened out on the homestretch, it was clear that Fox was in a battle for a top-three automatic qualifying spot. While the crowd cheered the race field in, Fox pushed hard to the finish line.

Fox crossed the finish line in a time of 46.76 seconds, resetting her own school record in the event by 0.57 seconds.

Fox did not secure a top qualifying spot out of her heat, but did run fast enough in order to secure a time qualifier in Saturday’s nine-woman final.

“

Faith Fox jumps over a hurdle during the prelims of the 300-meter hurdles at the Colorado State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19. Fox qualified for finals with a new school record time.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Rounding out the day, the Summit girls 4×400-meter relay team competed in the prelims of the 4A girls 4×400-meter relay. Summit went into the prelims ranked 10th out of 18 teams and like in the 4×800-meter relay on Thursday was able to improve upon the team’s seeding.

Fox started the relay off for the team and handed the baton off to McCalla in first place. McCalla and fellow freshman classmate Teagan Barth ran stellar relay legs and gave Hagen something to work with on the final leg.

Hagen powered her way over the last 400-meters of the race, crossing the finish line in 4:06.22, nearly five seconds under the team’s seed time.

The time was enough for the team to place fourth in its heat and advance to Saturday’s final with a time qualifier.

Summit will resume action on the final day of the Colorado State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20. For individual events, Remeikis, Hagen and McCalla will all compete in the 1600-meter run while Fox will compete in the 300-meter hurdles final.

The competition will conclude with the Summit girls 4×400-meter relay team competing in the 4A girls 4×400-meter relay final on Saturday afternoon.