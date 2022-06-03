Summit’s Ella Hagen and John Rauen win Summit Trail Running Series season opener

Summit local Ella Hagen runs to a first place finish in the women's short-course division at last year's opening race in the Summit Trail Running Series. Hagen won the Summit Trail Running Series 2022 season-opener on Wednesday, June 1 crossing the finish line in 25:37.

Eva Hagen/Courtesy photo

The 2022 Summit Trail Running Series hosted its first race of the season on Wednesday, June 1, at the Dillon Dump Loops located near the Dillon Disc Golf Course by Tenderfoot Mountain

Local and visitors alike competed in either the 5-kilometer or 8-kilometer course. More than 100 competitors signed up, but it was the locals who rose to the top.

In the 5K race, it was incoming Summit High School sophomore Ella Hagen who crossed the finish line in first place, clocking a time of 25 minutes, 37 seconds for an average pace of 8:14 per mile.

Hagen is fresh off her break after an outdoor track season where she raced in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs at the Colorado State Track and Field Championships, placing third and sixth respectively.

Following Hagen in the 5K race was 13-year-old Jay Mcdonald of Silverthorne, who crossed the finish line in 27:18. Dom Remeikis’s younger brother, Lukas, placed third in a time of 27:43.

Rounding out the top five was Jay Mcdonald of Andover, Massachusetts in fourth and Summit County local Joe Howdyshell in fifth.

In the 8K race, John Rauen from Breckenridge placed first in a time of 36:15, beating out second place by two minutes.

Following Rauen were two other racers from Breckenridge, including Joshua Ernst who placed second in a time of 38:16 and Jon Walsh who placed third in a time of 38:43.

Sam Lewis from Moscow, Idaho was the first female finisher and fourth overall with a time of 38:46. Frisco’s Kacey Doner placed sixth in a time of 40:57, while Summit High School cross-country coach Mike Hagen placed seventh in a time of 41:18.

The next Summit Trail Running Series race will take place on Wednesday, June 15, at French Gulch trail in Breckenridge. The race will start at 5:30 p.m. To register visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com.