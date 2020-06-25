Summit’s fire danger changed to moderate
Summit County’s fire danger has been downgraded from high to moderate, according to the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.
Officials moved the fire danger to high earlier this month, but better conditions have allowed the fire districts to lower the danger for now.
The change will go into effect on Friday, June 26.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User