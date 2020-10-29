Summit’s fire danger drops to moderate
The fire danger in Summit County dropped from very high to moderate Thursday afternoon, according to the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.
While the area did receive snow over the weekend, the weather forecast shows warm and dry conditions for the coming week. All areas of Summit County remain in Stage 2 fire restrictions.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced that the Aspen-Sopris, Blanco, Eagle-Holy Cross and Rifle ranger districts were all lifting restrictions Friday, Oct. 30. The Dillon Ranger District will remain in Stage 2 fire restrictions in accordance with Summit County.
“While fire danger has moderated with this snow, conditions vary by location,” Deputy Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler said in a news release. “There is still fire danger, and people need to be careful with fire. Warm, dry weather is returning, which will gradually increase fire danger.”
