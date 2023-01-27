Summit’s Fynn Bullock-Womble takes 2nd in Rev Tour’s snowboard slopestyle competition

Fynn Bullock-Womble competes in the Visa Big Air men’s snowboard qualifiers at Copper Mountain Resort on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Recently, Bullock-Womble placed second in the men's snowboard slopestyle competition at Copper Mountain Resort's Revolution Tour on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit County community was well represented at the third day of the 2023 Revolution Tour at Copper Mountain Resort on Thursday, Jan. 26.

After watching the freeski halfpipe and slopestyle finals the two previous days, snowboarders got their chance to put a solid run together on Copper’s slopestyle course.

In the men’s competition, North Carolina’s Luke Winkelmann recorded a score of 90 to easily win the competition.

After failing to make the finals at the Visa Big Air competition in December, Summit’s Fynn Bullock-Womble recorded a score of 85 in order to win silver at Copper’s Rev Tour.

The performance earned Bullock-Womble 215.50 International Ski Federation points and 80 Nor-Am Cup points.

Following Bullock-Womble was Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Brooklyn Depriest in third place with a score of 75.

Team Summit had several athletes in the men’s competition who put together solid runs in order to place within the top 45. Karis Stang placed 24th overall with a score of 62.50, Will Solomon placed 27th and Nicholas Meagher placed 45th.

In the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Hahna Norman placed first overall with a score of 94.50. Minnesota’s Rebecca Flynn placed second and Wisconsin’s Courtney Rummel placed third.

Right off the podium was Summit’s Alyssa Moroco. Moroco — who now rides for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail — placed fourth overall with a score of 76.75.

Team Summit’s Lily Dhawornvej rounded out the top 10 in 10th place with a score of 56.50, and Summit Action Sport’s Alina Cospolich placed 14th with a score of 42.75.

Summit’s Kaitlyn Adams finished in 16th place with a score of 34.25.