Summit’s Jaxin Hoerter misses out on Grand Prix freeski finals

Hanna Faulhaber, of Basalt, makes a run during halfpipe qualifying Wednesday, Dec. 8, during a U.S. Grand Prix freestyle skiing event at Copper Mountain Resort.

Hugh Carey/The Associated Press

Day 1 of competition Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Toyota Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Resort featured the qualifying rounds of the freeski halfpipe competition.

Perhaps most notable was Breckenridge local Jaxin Hoerter, who came out swinging on his first run of the day, recording a solid score of 75.75 to put him in seventh overall in the first heat of the competition.

Going into the second run, Hoerter needed to climb two spots into fifth in order to advance to the finals Friday, Dec. 10. Hoerter recorded a score of only 16.50 on his second run, meaning he would not advance to the finals.

Five American men did advance to the final day of competition with four of them being from Colorado. They include Aspen local Alex Ferriera, Winter Park resident Birk Irving, Boulder native Lyman Currier, Crested Butte native Aaron Blunck and Nevadan David Wise.

Blunck scored 95.75, which is the highest score among the Americans and the second highest in the competition behind Nico Porteous of New Zealand, who scored 96.

In the women’s freeski halfpipe competition, Americans Brita Sigourney and Hanna Faulhaber, of Basalt, will be advancing to the final day of competition.

Sigourney, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, received an 84.25 after her second and final run to place third in the qualifying round.

Faulhaber, who is 17, placed fifth overall in the qualifying round with a score of 82.75 on her first run of the day.

The Grand Prix freeski halfpipe finals are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday. The competition will be broadcast starting at 12:30 p.m. on Peacock TV and NBCSN.